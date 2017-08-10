Pape Souare returns to Crystal Palace training after 11 months

The defender took part in the Eagles' training session for the first time since September 2016

Senegal defender Pape Souare has returned to full training with his Premier League side Crystal Palace 11 months after he was seriously injured in a car crash.

The defender broke his thigh bone and jaw in the crash on the M4 near London in September 2016 and had to be cut free from his car by a team of firefighters and required airlifting to the hospital.

The full-back made four appearances last season before the horrifying crash.

Souare took to twitter to announce his return, saying:

"Feeling blessed to come back for my first training session with the first team," he tweeted on Wednesday.

I heard you were looking for me Feeling blessed to come back for my first training session with the 1st team @CPFC #Thereturn pic.twitter.com/fE4NZfMK8a — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) August 9, 2017

The Eagles begin their Premier League campaign and life under Frank De Boer on Saturday against Huddersfield.