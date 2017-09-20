PapeBack – How the football world reacted to Souare’s return to Crystal Palace

The Senegal international has got fans talking on social media after his return to first-team duties on Tuesday, 13 months after his car crash

Pape Souare made his first appearance since August 2016 as a second half substitute in Crystal’s Palace 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old came on for Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp in the 46th minute as Bakary Sako’s 13th minute ensured Roy Hodgson’s progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Souare was airlifted to the hospital after a car crash along the M4 Motorway having suffered thigh and jaw injuries and his return at the Selhurst Park has drawn lots of praises from football enthusiasts.