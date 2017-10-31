Paralympic champion denies abuse of classification system

Sophie Hahn was singled out and named by campaigner Michael Breen at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing - British Athletics

Sophie Hahn, the Paralympic and triple world sprint champion, has requested the chance to clear her name after she was singled out and accused of abusing the sport’s complex classification system.

Hahn, who suffers from learning difficulties as a result of her cerebral palsy, was the only athlete named at a Parliamentary hearing on Tuesday when campaigner Michael Breen claimed she did not have the required disability to compete in the same classification as his daughter Olivia, the world T38 long jump champion.

Despite requests from MPs not to provide names of those he believed had been wrongly classified – and therefore he claims have been given a competitive advantage – Breen recounted a conversation with Britain’s Paralympic head coach Paula Dunn in 2013 in which she allegedly suggested Hahn did not have cerebral palsy.

“Within the conversation, she told us that the athlete in question, Miss Hahn, didn’t have cerebral palsy, but had learning disabilities. But she ended up with a cerebral palsy classification,” Breen told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing.

“Then we were told by two of the classifiers who were on Miss Hahn’s national classification, who actually conducted a physical examination, that they found nothing to merit a T38 classification and there had been debate and dispute as to whether or not to give it. They had to go and get another classifier. Anyway, they ended up giving it to her.”

Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne