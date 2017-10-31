Paralympic champion denies abuse of classification system
Sophie Hahn, the Paralympic and triple world sprint champion, has requested the chance to clear her name after she was singled out and accused of abusing the sport’s complex classification system.
Hahn, who suffers from learning difficulties as a result of her cerebral palsy, was the only athlete named at a Parliamentary hearing on Tuesday when campaigner Michael Breen claimed she did not have the required disability to compete in the same classification as his daughter Olivia, the world T38 long jump champion.
Despite requests from MPs not to provide names of those he believed had been wrongly classified – and therefore he claims have been given a competitive advantage – Breen recounted a conversation with Britain’s Paralympic head coach Paula Dunn in 2013 in which she allegedly suggested Hahn did not have cerebral palsy.
“Within the conversation, she told us that the athlete in question, Miss Hahn, didn’t have cerebral palsy, but had learning disabilities. But she ended up with a cerebral palsy classification,” Breen told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing.
“Then we were told by two of the classifiers who were on Miss Hahn’s national classification, who actually conducted a physical examination, that they found nothing to merit a T38 classification and there had been debate and dispute as to whether or not to give it. They had to go and get another classifier. Anyway, they ended up giving it to her.”
Hahn, 20, has gone on to win three world and one Paralympic title. She broke her own T38 100 metre world record at the London World Championships this summer when she finished more than half a second ahead of her nearest rival.
Speaking through her manager, Ian Byers, Hahn refuted Breen’s “distressing” claims, which she described as “unfounded” allegations.
“Further to today’s DCMS select committee hearing, Miss Hahn would welcome the opportunity to provide evidence to the committee at the appropriate time,” said Byers. “In May 2016 the IPC [International Paralympic Committee] looked into the classifications of a number of British para-athletes, including Miss Hahn.
“They concluded that, following detailed reviews including medical information, all the athletes were in the correct class, being a class for athletes with a co-ordination impairment that also encompasses cerebral palsy.
“It is a huge credit to Sophie as a person that while she has been subjected to repeated baseless allegations of improper classification, she has focused solely on continuing to improve as an athlete.
“Sophie is one of the hardest- working athletes we have ever met and her fierce work ethic and determination to achieve excellence has been rewarded with multiple Paralympic and world titles.
“With athlete welfare such a hot topic in sport today, it is distressing for any athlete who is in the correct class in Para sport to face such repeated and unfounded allegations.”
Breen also suggested that another of Britain’s most decorated Paralympians, who was not named, had been placed in an easier classification at the behest of her coach.
“In 2009, Peter Eriksen was a personal coach of one athlete and when he became [Britain’s] Paralympic head coach, that year he got his athlete reclassified from a T54 down to T34, into an unassailable position,” said Breen. “That athlete has won 800 races since and a lot of gold medals.”
The athlete rebutted the allegations to The Telegraph, explaining that the supposed “reclassification” in 2009 was the first time they had been classified internationally.
The DCMS committee also heard from 11-time Paralympic champion Tanni Grey-Thompson, who claimed British athletes had been told not to raise concerns about misclassification in Paralympic sport or else face being booted off the national team.
A number of British athletes and their parents have raised concerns about the abuse but Grey-Thompson, who authored a government report into duty of care in sport earlier this year, says those in power are attempting to prevent an open discussion about the subject.
“The repercussions [of speaking out] that were reported to me were things like de-selection from the squad or the team, lack of access to funding, lack of media funding etc,” she said. “This was across a range of issues but it also came up with classification. That people felt … well, in some cases people were told not to talk about classification.
“It could be a range of coaches, other team members, medics, a range of people who would just say ‘don’t speak out about it’.”
Asked whether she believed that constituted bullying, she replied: “It’s somewhere between control and bullying.”
The International Paralympic Committee says it has investigated all of Breen’s claims and found no cause for concern while Tim Hollingsworth, British Paralympic Association chief executive, told the hearing there had been no evidence of intentional misclassification “beyond the circumstantial and anecdotal”. UK Athletics and Dunn declined to comment.