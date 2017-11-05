From Paris with love - Brazil's November schedule in Europe

Brazil are back in Europe this month as the Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour resumes with matches against Japan and England.

Fresh from their triumphant World Cup qualifying campaign, which saw them comfortably top the CONMEBOL region, the five-time world champions will kick off their preparations in Paris ahead of a trip to Lille to face Japan on Friday.

Tite and his staff arrived at the Park Hyatt Paris Vendome Hotel on Sunday afternoon, where the Selecao will be based until Wednesday evening.

Midfielder Renato Augusto has already joined the senior coaching in the French capital, where they will be joined by most of the other members of the squad on Monday.

Flamengo midfielder Diego and Sport forward Diego Souza will be the final arrivals, scheduled to join their team-mates on Tuesday.

The team will train at the Parc des Princes Stadium in the afternoon from 15:30 local time on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before boarding a flight to Lille, where they will stay at the Mercury Airport Hotel.

