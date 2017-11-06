Paris Masters security guard fails to recognise Rafael Nadal and refuses to let him past

It was more than his job was worth. That is the only possible explanation for why a Paris Masters security guard failed to recognise 16-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

French television network Canal + Sport captured the moment on film, as Nadal made his way from the changing rooms to the courts.

The guard asked Nadal to show his tournament card, and refused to let the Spaniard though.

"Hello sir, have you got your pass?" the security guard asked the world number one, and Nadal replied: "I don't have it with me."

Once Nadal said his name, the guard's expression changed to one of a sudden recognition and he acquiesced and let him pass.

The incident was reminiscent of an episode involving Liverpool's Roberto Firmino at a Champions League tie against Maribor, who was asked for his Uefa accreditation on the way into the stadium.

The Brazilian forward had left in on the team bus and had to run back and get it.

Nadal later pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury and was due to face Serbian player Filip Krajinovic in the quarter-finals on Friday.