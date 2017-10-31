Paris Masters tournament director hits out at selfish Roger Federer following withdrawal

The director of the Paris Masters, Guy Forget, has taken a thinly veiled swipe at Roger Federer for his decision to withdrawal from this week's tournament.

Federer announced his decision to pull out of the final regular event of the season after winning his eighth Indoors title in Basel on Sunday.

As a result of the 36-year-old's announcement, Rafael Nadal is now just one win away from clinching the year end world No 1 ranking.

It had been hoped that both Nadal and Federer would go head-to-head in Paris, but Federer has taken the week off to rest his body ahead of the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London next month.

Federer made the call in the wake of his battling win over Juan Martin del Potro 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 in the Basel final in Switzerland.

Federer celebrates his victory in Basel with a slice of pizza Credit: EPA More