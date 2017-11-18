Paris Saint-Germain 4 Nantes 1: Cavani double puts hosts six clear

Paris Saint-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points after continuing their magnificent home form against Nantes.

Edinson Cavani continued his prolific season with a double as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-1 home victory over Nantes to move six points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

After defending champions Monaco drew away to Amiens on Friday, PSG took full advantage as they overcame a slow start to hand Claudio Ranieri's men only their second defeat from 11 league matches.

The hosts scored twice in quick succession shortly before half-time to seize control, Cavani putting them in front and Angel Di Maria scoring a fortuitous second.

Prejuce Nakoulma scored 55 seconds after being brought on as a second-half substitute by Ranieri, but Javier Pastore soon restored PSG's two-goal cushion and Cavani got his 15th goal in 12 league games this season late on to seal the points.

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, had a quiet outing, while Kylian Mbappe was left on the substitutes' bench for the first time since signing from Monaco and was not brought on by Unai Emery.

PSG have now won seven straight Ligue 1 home games and are unbeaten at Parc des Princes in the top flight for 30 matches.

Cavani blasted wide from the edge of the area with his first sight at goal, having shown strength to latch on to Neymar's pass, while Dani Alves had a 30-yard free-kick easily saved by Ciprian Tatarusanu as PSG struggled to create clear openings early on.

Nantes threatened at the other end when a fast break led to Lucas Lima crossing for Leo Dubois, who could only send his first-time effort over at the far post in a first half short of chances.

But a frustrating period for PSG came to an end in the 38th minute when Pastore found Cavani and the striker cut inside onto his right foot to slam a low shot past Tatarusanu from 12 yards, Neymar having won possession on the halfway line.