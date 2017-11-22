Cavani and Neymar help PSG smash Celtic after early Dembele goal

Celtic took an early lead against Paris Saint-Germain, but the French giants bounced back in breathtaking fashion to secure a 7-1 win.

Edinson Cavani and Neymar both scored braces as Paris Saint-Germain registered a thumping 7-1 Champions League win over Celtic at Parc des Princes.

The Scottish side were on the end of a 5-0 humbling in the reverse fixture two months ago, but might have allowed themselves to dream of a more memorable evening when Moussa Dembele gave them a shock lead after just 56 seconds.

That early goal only served to spark PSG's heralded attacking triumvirate into life, though, as Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored four first-half goals to leave Brendan Rodgers' side shell-shocked, effectively settling the game before the interval.

PSG eased up for most of the second half before a stunning late salvo added a deserved gloss to the scoreline. Marco Verratti added a fifth with a cool finish before Cavani bagged his second with a superb back-post volley, aided by a deflection off Kieran Tierney.

The final word went to Dani Alves - the Brazilian firing home a stunning strike from 25 yards that crashed in off the post.

PSG are three points ahead of Bayern Munich at the summit of Group B and a draw against the Germans next month will be enough to top the group ahead of the last 16 stage.

Celtic's trip to Paris had started so well and they took an improbable lead inside the opening minute with a goal that was made in France.

Frenchman Olivier Ntcham's cleverly disguised corner was met just inside the penalty area by his compatriot Dembele, whose deflected shot flew past Alphonse Areola to send the visiting support into raptures.

Their joy was short-lived, however, as the world's most expensive footballer delivered a finish of typical precision to pull Unai Emery's side level after nine minutes.