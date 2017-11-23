Paris Saint-Germain hammer Celtic 7-1 in sensational display - but fail to impress French newspaper L'Équipe

Paris Saint-Germain were sensational on Wednesday night as they thrashed Celtic 7-1 at the Parc des Princes – but the journalists at French newspaper L’Equipe weren’t too impressed with the performance.

They handed the PSG team a combined rating of just 6.5, despite putting Celtic to the sword.

Neymar hit two goals in the drubbing but was still given a rather mean 8 out of 10, while Dani Alves’ superb late strike didn’t help to improve his mark of 6.

And the newspaper clearly didn’t forgive goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for conceding an early goal to Moussa Dembele, slapping him with a 4.

Predictably, the Celtic players didn’t fare much better, with the team handed a cumulative record of 2.2 out of 10.

Dembele was their joint highest performer on account of opening the scoring – with a rating of 3 – while poor Dedryck Boyata was given a 1.

And one Celtic player wasn’t even handed a number on account of his poor performance, with the box next to his name simply remaining blank.

