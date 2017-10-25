Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi questioned over World Cup broadcasting deal bribe

Nasser Al-Khelaifi was subject to a full day of questioning by Swiss investigators. Getty

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari soccer and television executive, was subjected to a full day of questioning Wednesday by Swiss investigators who say he bribed a FIFA official in a World Cup broadcasting rights deal.

Al-Khelaifi met with Switzerland's federal prosecutors two weeks after they revealed criminal proceedings against him. He has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged.

The interview, translated into English, continued for several hours and a second session at a future date was possible, said Andre Marty, the spokesman for the Swiss attorney general's office.

A second session in the future is possible. Getty () More

"The world of football needs to be patient as for the results of this first interrogation," Marty said outside the federal building.

"There is huge complexity to the criminal proceeding, there are questions of translation, there are questions of the masses of information that needs to be proceeded and to give obviously to the suspected person a fair chance to answer according to his legal rights," he said.