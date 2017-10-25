Parker practices with Spurs' G League affiliate five months after injury

Five months after rupturing his left quadriceps tendon, Tony Parker is one step closer to making a return.

San Antonio Spurs veteran point guard Tony Parker practiced with the team's G League affiliate, taking a step towards his return from a ruptured quadriceps tendon.

Back in May Parker said he was going to "work out like a madman and come back stronger than ever" after suffering the season-ending injury in the NBA playoffs last season.

And the Parker has at least moved closer to making that statement a reality after practicing on Wednesday. He is expected to practice again on Friday.

"He wants to come back immediately, but he knows he has to be prepared for it and be 100 percent before he can come back," coach Gregg Popovich told reporters.

"That is not an injury where you want to come back too soon."

When Parker does return, it will be his 17th season both in the NBA and with the Spurs. He and Popovich have won 831 games together, which is the second-most for any player-coach combination in NBA history.