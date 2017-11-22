Parker team make 'final offer' for Joshua fight

Promoter David Higgins said anything less than 35 per cent for WBO champion Joseph Parker would be "disrespectful" and a "disgrace".

Joseph Parker's team have made a "final bottom line" offer of a 65-35 per cent split for a heavyweight unification fight with Anthony Joshua.

David Higgins, WBO champion Parker's promoter, previously stated that they would not accept less than 40 per cent for a bout with the Briton.

The Parker camp on Wednesday revealed they would lower their demands in an attempt to come to an agreement to do battle with IBF and WBA title-holder Joshua.

"Behind the scenes negotiations are ongoing with Eddie Hearn [Joshua's promoter]," said Higgins.

"Hearn and I have exchanged emails on what a deal might look like, but the Parker team are now at a stage where they are willing to make public their final bottom line position, which is non-negotiable.

"We feel anything less than 35 per cent is not only disrespectful to Joseph Parker, but also a disgrace. Joshua has two of the major credible world heavyweight belts and Parker has one of them. Around the two-third one-third seems a natural justice."

Parker's team arranged a news conference on Wednesday to outline their stance and also played footage of Joshua being knocked down.

Duco Events boss Higgins said $39,000 would be paid to anybody providing video evidence of Parker being floored, half of which would be paid out of the champion's pocket.

"There is no disrespect here. It's all in the public domain and it's all factual," Higgins said of the Joshua clips

"It's the best kept secret in British boxing. It's a genuine weakness backed by fact. We want to build the hype in the UK. We will cop some hate as we often do ... but this is all fact."