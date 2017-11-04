Partey scores in back-to-back matches for Atletico

The 24-year-old's strike at Estadio Municipal de Riazor proved decisive as Atleti returned to winning ways

Ghanaian enforcer Thomas Partey continued from where he left off in the Champions League on Tuesday with another strike for Atletico Madrid in their narrow 1-0 win over Deortivo La Coruna in the Primera Division on Saturday.

Partey scored a screamer to become Atletico’s first African scorer in the Champion League on Halloween as the Madrid side were held to a 1-1 draw by Qarabag.

The midfielder was on song once again on Saturday as Diego Simeone’s men left it till late before snatching the crucial three points through the Ghanaian.

The 24-year-old, who is evidently enjoying a breakout season, netted his fourth goal of the campaign when he curled a stunning effort around the wall in the 91st minute, leaving Costel Pantilimon rooted in Branquiazuis' goals.

.Depor 0 Atleti 1, Thomas Partey al minuto 91! pic.twitter.com/mzqbPYuxqM — Yo seré tu seguidor. (@YoSreTuSeguidor) November 4, 2017

The strike earned him a special place in th hearts of some Los Colchoneros’ fans who went on to label him ‘depandable’ and ‘sensational’.



Breakout season for Thomas Partey. Probably been Atletico's best player this season & seems to embody many of Simeone's qualities. — Socanalysis (@SocanalysisHQ) November 4, 2017

Thomas Partey has turned into such a key player for Atletico, always dependable and even adding goals to his game now — Andrew Moriarty (@AndrewMoriarty0) November 4, 2017

Thomas Partey. Sensational. — Jughead Jones (@EfoLandguard) November 4, 2017

Partey will be hoping not to pick up any injuries in the upcoming Wolrd Cup Qualifiers as he was called up by Ghana for the dead-rubber qualifier against Egypt scheduled for next weekend in Kumasi.