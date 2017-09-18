Partick Thistle vs Rangers: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Rangers will attempt to book their place in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup when they take on Partick Thistle in the quarter-final at Firhill on Tuesday.
Pedro Caixinha's side were held to a 2-2 draw by Thistle in the league at the same venue last Friday, needing a late Graham Dorrans goal to salvage a point.
Having easily dispatched Dunfermline in the previous round in August, Rangers will, nevertheless, be confident of their ability to secure victory.
|Game
|Partick Thistle vs Rangers
|Date
|Tuesday, September 19
|Time
|19:45 BST / 12:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 as well as being available to stream online via the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
The game will not be broadcast live on television in the US, but it will be available to stream online using Rangers TV for those outside of the UK and Ireland.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|Rangers TV
RANGERS TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Partick Thistle players
|Goalkeepers
|Cerny, Scully, Sneddon
|Defenders
|Booth, Devine, Dumbuya, Elliot, Keown, McGinn, Nitriansky, Turnbull
|Midfielders
|Bannigan, Barton, Edwards, Erskine, Fraser, Lawless, McKee, Osman, Spittal
|Forwards
|Doolan, Nisbet, Sammon, Storey
Chris Erskine was sent off in the league meeting between the sides for a high tackle on Alfredo Morelos, but should be available to feature in the cup.
Tomas Cerny did not play a part in the 2-2 draw on Friday and may be forced to play second fiddle to Ryan Scully once again.
Potential starting XI: Scully; McGinn, Devine, Elliot, Keown; Turnbull, Barton, Spittal, Bannigan, Edwards; Storey.
|Position
|Rangers players
|Goalkeepers
|Foderingham, Alnwick, Kelly
|Defenders
|Tavernier, John, Cardoso, Wallace, D. Wilson, Hodson, Alves, Bates, A. Wilson, Beerman, McCrorie
|Midfielders
|Dalcio, Jack, Torrans, Windass, Rossiter, Kranjcar, Candeias, Holt, Pena, Nemane, Thompson, Barjonas, Burt
|Forwards
|Miller, Herrera, Morelos, Hardie
Lee Wallace is unavailable having suffered a groin injury in the game against Thistle last Friday and there are concerns over the fitness of Graham Dorrans, who is ill.
Niko Kranjcar will definitely miss out due to a knee injury and Jordan Rossiter simlarly has a knee issue that is keeping him out of action. Kenny Miller is likely to be rested.
Potential starting XI: Foderingham; Tavernier, Alves, Cardoso, John; Dalcio, Jack, Windass, Candeias; Herrera, Morelos.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Rangers are 1/2 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Partick Thistle priced at 9/2 to beat the Gers. A draw is available at 16/5.
Click here to see all the available markets for the game between Partick Thistle and Rangers.
GAME PREVIEW
Rangers have managed to overcome a difficult period to steady themselves in the league and they will be aiming to take a step closer to lifting silverware by beating Partick Thistle.
Pressure began to build on Caixinha after the Glasgow giants lost at home to Hibernian before being held to a draw by Hearts at Ibrox too, but wins over Ross County and Dundee have restored a level of composure to the team.
As they look to plot their path to the final of the League Cup, Partick Thistle stand in their way to the last four and there will be some concerns lingering after they failed to beat the same opposition in the league on Friday.
Thistle are struggling this season and their point against Rangers last week was just their second of the season, but they appear to be on an upward turn - something they will hope to use to their advantage on Tuesday.