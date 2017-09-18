Partick Thistle vs Rangers: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Rangers will attempt to book their place in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup when they take on Partick Thistle in the quarter-final at Firhill on Tuesday.

Pedro Caixinha's side were held to a 2-2 draw by Thistle in the league at the same venue last Friday, needing a late Graham Dorrans goal to salvage a point.

Having easily dispatched Dunfermline in the previous round in August, Rangers will, nevertheless, be confident of their ability to secure victory.

Game Partick Thistle vs Rangers Date Tuesday, September 19 Time 19:45 BST / 12:45 ET

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 as well as being available to stream online via the BT Sport app.

The game will not be broadcast live on television in the US, but it will be available to stream online using Rangers TV for those outside of the UK and Ireland.

RANGERS TEAM NEWS

Position Partick Thistle players Goalkeepers Cerny, Scully, Sneddon Defenders Booth, Devine, Dumbuya, Elliot, Keown, McGinn, Nitriansky, Turnbull Midfielders Bannigan, Barton, Edwards, Erskine, Fraser, Lawless, McKee, Osman, Spittal Forwards Doolan, Nisbet, Sammon, Storey

Chris Erskine was sent off in the league meeting between the sides for a high tackle on Alfredo Morelos, but should be available to feature in the cup.

Tomas Cerny did not play a part in the 2-2 draw on Friday and may be forced to play second fiddle to Ryan Scully once again.

Potential starting XI: Scully; McGinn, Devine, Elliot, Keown; Turnbull, Barton, Spittal, Bannigan, Edwards; Storey.

Position Rangers players Goalkeepers Foderingham, Alnwick, Kelly Defenders Tavernier, John, Cardoso, Wallace, D. Wilson, Hodson, Alves, Bates, A. Wilson, Beerman, McCrorie Midfielders Dalcio, Jack, Torrans, Windass, Rossiter, Kranjcar, Candeias, Holt, Pena, Nemane, Thompson, Barjonas, Burt Forwards Miller, Herrera, Morelos, Hardie

Lee Wallace is unavailable having suffered a groin injury in the game against Thistle last Friday and there are concerns over the fitness of Graham Dorrans, who is ill.

Niko Kranjcar will definitely miss out due to a knee injury and Jordan Rossiter simlarly has a knee issue that is keeping him out of action. Kenny Miller is likely to be rested.

Potential starting XI: Foderingham; Tavernier, Alves, Cardoso, John; Dalcio, Jack, Windass, Candeias; Herrera, Morelos.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Rangers are 1/2 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Partick Thistle priced at 9/2 to beat the Gers. A draw is available at 16/5.

GAME PREVIEW

