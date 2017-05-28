Pascal Wehrlein crashes out of the Monaco Grand Prix after being flipped by Jenson Button

Pascal Wehrlein was involved in a nasty accident during the closing stages of the Monaco Grand Prix when his Sauber was flipped sideways into the tyre barrier after a collision with the McLaren of Jenson Button.

The 22-year-old German was running in 18th position, second –last of those drivers still in the race and one position ahead of the returning Button, who is standing in for Fernando Alonso this weekend.

With Wehrlein and Button battling over 18th position, both drivers had to yield to allow the lead Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel to lap them.

As the Ferrari passed the Sauber of Wehrlein on the entry to the Portier corner just before the tunnel, Button attempted to capitalise and follow through the gap, only for Wehrlein to shut the door as he returned to the racing line.

Button’s left-front tyre made contact with the right-rear of Wehrlein’s car, which launched the Sauber onto its side and into the tyre barrier.

A nervy few minutes passed while the safety car was deployed, medical car dispatched and marshals tended to the stricken Wehrlein, but he soon confirmed on the team radio that he was unhurt.

Asked if he was alright, he answered: “Yeah. It would be better if I could jump out.”

Both Wehrlein and Button retired, while there was worse to come for Sauber as Marcus Ericcson managed to crash out of the race during the ensuing safety car period when he went straight on at the first corner.