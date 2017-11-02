After passing their biggest test yet against Napoli, are Manchester City ready to win the Champions League?

It seemed like typically diplomatic hyperbole from Maurizio Sarri on the eve of the game but, after it, it looked much more like it might be highly accurate. The Napoli manager had said that Manchester City are “the best team in Europe”, and Pep Guardiola’s side duly went and took another step in proving it by gradually stripping the Serie A leaders for parts in a hugely impressive 4-2 win at the Stadio San Paolo.

Whether they can now go the whole way remains to be seen, and their players were post-game resolutely sticking to the message that they just have to keep trying to play the same way, but they should certainly have nothing to fear.

There were so many elements of their victory in Naples that showed they are now performing on an elevated level.

There was first of all the fact Napoli put it up to them like no other side so far this season, giving them problems they just hadn’t encountered on this 14-game winning run, right down to the fact City went behind in a game for the first time since 26 August. The big question then was how Guardiola’s side would respond to finally having their rhythm disrupted. A similar set-back last season, after all, brought the slump that saw them ultimately win nothing.

“We spoke about it,” Guardiola said. “In that level, we cannot control 90 minutes. The point is how we react, and we did it twice, after 1-0 and 2-2. That’s why I’m so pleased. When everything is going well, it’s easy. Even you and I can play. The point is how you react in bad moments and we did it really well.”

They also did it without Gabriel Jesus – something that in the end barely needed to be mentioned – did it without necessarily controlling the ball and flow of the game in the way they’re used to, and instead did it with some devastating counter-attacks and set-pieces. In other words, they now have multiple weapons, just as they now have multiple selection options and is reflected in how they are so capable of attacking opposition sides from all angles.