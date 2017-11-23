Passion of Tongan nation stands between England and a place in Rugby League World Cup final

If England are to reach their first World Cup final in more than two decades, they will have to navigate their way past a Tongan storm that has been swirling since before the tournament had even begun.

The journey of Wayne Bennett’s England side to the semi-finals has not been quite as serene as their results suggest, but they have certainly kept a lower profile than the Tongans, who have been dropping jaws and garnering headlines week after week, game after game.

On a purely sporting level, this semi-final in Auckland is unlikely to prove as challenging as England’s opening game against mighty Australia, which they lost 18-4. Yet this Tonga side have been the surprise package of the tournament, and only a fool would underestimate the power of momentum in knockout competition.

Having already defeated New Zealand and dramatically edged past Lebanon in the quarter-finals, Tonga evidently have momentum on their side. They are unbeaten in the tournament and are riding a swelling wave that began to build a few weeks before their first match.

The starting point of their World Cup adventure was the decision made by a string of leading New Zealand and Australia players to take advantage of new eligibility rules and defect to play for Tonga instead.

At the forefront of the Kiwi exodus was Jason Taumalolo, seen by many as the world’s best forward, who had won 10 caps for New Zealand before switching his allegiances. The other bombshell was Andrew Fifita, who had even been officially named in the Australian squad before he jumped ship.

Emotional scenes after Tonga beat New Zealand