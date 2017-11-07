Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts

A first Premier League start and a goal could provide the platform for the ex-Arsenal man to force his way into the Reds side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says he has been patient since joining Liverpool but now wants to push for a regular starting spot.

The England international, who was signed from Arsenal in August, finally made his full Premier League debut for the Reds as he scored in Saturday's win at West Ham.

And Oxlade-Chamberlain hopes to use that goal as a platform on which to build his Anfield career.

"It's never easy coming into a new team with as much quality as we've got here," he told Liverpool's official website.

"It takes time to settle in and learn a new formation and style of play. I've had to be patient. I'd have liked to have played as much as I can - that's natural.

"The only thing I can do when I get the chance is try to impress and help the team to win, with goals and creating chances.

"I'm going to keep trying to do that and keep pushing for starting places, just as everyone else will. That's the best thing [at Liverpool] - competition for places.

"The most important thing is that we're winning. I'm happy with the result [against West Ham] and obviously it was nice to start as well."