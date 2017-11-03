Patrice Evra charged over kicking Marseille fan in the head and will serve at least one-game ban

Patrice Evra has been given a one-match ban after he was sent-off before Marseille’s Europa League match with Vitoria Guimaraes after he kicked a fan in the head by the side of the pitch, with Uefa opening disciplinary proceedings against the France international that could lead to a longer suspension.

The France international will face a hearing on 10 November when Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body next meets, and he could be issued a further sanction for his actions.

Marseille have also been charged for field invasion by supporter, setting off fireworks inside the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, as well as damaging the venue.

Vitoria have also been charged over their supporters running onto the pitch, with all four cases due to be heard next Friday.

Evra became involved in a verbal altercation with a section of Marseille supporters before the match began, and reacted angrily by jumping over the advertising hoardings to confront them. Members of the crowd also scaled barriers to face Evra, which resulted in the left-back aiming a kick at the head of one of the fans.

The 36-year-old was due to be on the substitutes’ bench for the Europa League match, but he was sent-off before the game had started and immediately ushered down the tunnel, before appearing in the stands where he took selfies with other supporters.