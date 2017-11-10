Patrice Evra released by Marseille and given season-long European ban for kicking fan in the head

Marseille defender Patrice Evra has been banned from European club football for the rest of the season after his red card for aiming a kick at a supporter.

The former Manchester United full-back was sent off prior to the start of the Europa League clash with Vitoria earlier this month after clashing with the Marseille fan.

UEFA announced on Friday that Evra has been suspended from all European club matches until June 30 next year and fined £8,829.

In scenes reminiscent of Eric Cantona's infamous 'kung-fu' kick on a Crystal Palace supporter while playing for United in 1995, Evra lost his cool after apparently being verbally abused by some of the club's fans.

Marseille originally suspended Evra and criticised his inappropriate response to what the club described as "hateful attacks" from fans.

Evra has been let go by Marseille for his misdemeanour