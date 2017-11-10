Patrice Evra released by Marseille and given season-long European ban for kicking fan in the head
Marseille defender Patrice Evra has been banned from European club football for the rest of the season after his red card for aiming a kick at a supporter.
The former Manchester United full-back was sent off prior to the start of the Europa League clash with Vitoria earlier this month after clashing with the Marseille fan.
UEFA announced on Friday that Evra has been suspended from all European club matches until June 30 next year and fined £8,829.
In scenes reminiscent of Eric Cantona's infamous 'kung-fu' kick on a Crystal Palace supporter while playing for United in 1995, Evra lost his cool after apparently being verbally abused by some of the club's fans.
Marseille originally suspended Evra and criticised his inappropriate response to what the club described as "hateful attacks" from fans.
While announcing on Friday they had released the player, they reiterated their condemnation of both parties.
A statement published on om.net read: "Patrice Evra has been exemplary on the field and in the locker room. He played an important role in reviving the team and in the improvement of results.
"However, on November 2 in Guimaraes he committed an irreparable act by responding to provocations from a handful of individuals. Nothing justified such a reaction, especially from a senior player whose attitude both on and off the pitch should inspire the youngest of us.
"In that context, the conditions were no longer right for Patrice Evra to accomplish his mission here with serenity or, above all, effectively. Both parties agreed to end the collaboration by mutual consent.
"This incident also highlighted the unacceptable attitude of a small number of people who uttered insults and threats of violence towards the player and his family before contemptuously invading the pitch.
"Such behaviour, which exposes the club to sanctions, has no place in the stands of a football stadium and at Marseille in particular."