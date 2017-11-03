Patrice Evra suspended by Marseille after kicking home fan

Patrice Evra has been suspended by Olympique de Marseille following a scuffle with a supporter before Thursday's Europa League game at Guimaraes, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

OM said in a statement that the France international had been summoned to an interview that will lead to disciplinary action.

Evra was sent off prior to kick-off in Marseille’s Europa League clash with Vitória SC on Thursday night after attempting to kick a fan on the sidlines.

Marseille’s supporters have been unimpressed with the Frenchman’s performances this season and broke past barriers at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques to confront Evra.

Having been drawn into an argument with the travelling fans, who were aiming negative chants at the player, Evra responded by aiming a high kick over the advertising boards towards a fan standing on the other side.

Evra was subsequently sent off by the referee before the game had even started. Because the left-back was listed a substitute, Marseille started the match with a full starting XI.