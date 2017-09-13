Patrick Cryne: Barnsley owner tells fans he is 'living on borrowed time' and may not see end of season

Sports Staff
Patrick Cryne wrote an emotional message to Barnsley's fans in his programme notes: Getty

Barnsley's terminally ill owner has told the club's supporters he doesn't expect to live until the end of the season in an emotional letter.

Patrick Cryne announced he was stepping down from the day-to-day running of the club back in March when he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

And ahead of the Carabao Cup match with Derby on Tuesday night Cryne took the time to update fans on his condition in a moving passage of his programme notes.

Cryne stepped down from his day-to-day role in March (Getty)

"I am living on borrowed time," he wrote. "I live in pain, but living is better than the alternative. For much of the time since I became the club's buyer of last resort, I allowed others to run the club, fearing that I did not know enough to win the respect and supporter of the 'football people'.

"It is ironic therefore that we enjoyed one of our most successful periods when I did take up the mantle ending in two successful visits to Wembley [in 2016].

"Most people realise I was a reluctant custodian but what has made it bearable against the occasional cruelty of the internet world is the kindness shown to me by so many fans on a personal basis.

"People are not shy in coming forward and telling me they appreciate my efforts, even if I have fallen short of their aspirations. I receive many letters and cards from fans who share with me their memories and best wishes. I am grateful to them all.

"Regarding this season, I think we will get stronger as it goes on and our team gels, not unlike the double Wembley season. I do not expect to live to see the ultimate outcome, but I travel in hope.

"I wish you all a good football season and thank you for your kindness down the years."

