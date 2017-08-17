Patrick Eze joins Konyaspor from Al-Fujairah

Konyaspor has announced the signing of Patrick Eze from Saudi club Al-Fujairah on a three-year deal till 2020.

The Nigerian was on loan at Al-Qadisiyah last season making 24 appearances and scoring four goals.

The player was unveiled during a press conference attended by club Vice President and Press officer Ahmet Baydar, Board Member Omer Zeren and Sporting Director Bulent Akın at the conference hall of the Metropolitan Municipality Stadium.

"Our Atiker Konyaspor depends on the colours of a football player we are expecting big contributions from him today,” Baydar told reporters

“We have agreed with Nigerian striker Patrick Friday Eze, who is 24 years old.Konyaspor cups and leagues in the two matches played by collecting the liking of football fans.

“So we decided that it was the right choice for the Patriarch and we signed a contract with him for 3 years. We look forward to seeing Eze as soon as possible and helping our team make a contribution. Be good on both sides.”

The striker also sounded upbeat and excited, he is also looking forward to playing with the rest of his team mates.

"It's been a very nice day for me, and I'm very excited. I really feel it in my heart. When I came to a big mosque, I understood it by seeing the city and the stadium,” Eze told club website

“When I received the news that Konyaspor was interested in me, I began to step against the club without hesitation. Now I have signed a three-year deal here and I believe that I will pass the most important days of my career.

“Of course I have a goal, as a goal scorer, my first goal is to score a lot, Konyaspor and supporters to be happy.”.



