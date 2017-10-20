Patrick Mayo: Why Kaizer Chiefs will lose to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby

The country will come to a standstill this weekend as the two of the biggest football clubs in South Africa collide in a PSL match at the FNB Stadium

Ex- Kaizer Chiefs defender Patrick Mayo says his former side will lose to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

“The derby is boring nowadays. The matches end in a goalless draw most of the time. There are no big characters any more like in the past. The players performances are not the same, they are inconsistent,” Mayo told Goal .

Despite losing to Baroka FC, Chiefs managed to bounce back in midweek when they defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1, while Bucs drew 1-1 with struggling Platinum Stars.

“Look at Chiefs, who thought a big team like that would lose to Baroka. With their calibre, they shouldn’t be losing to teams like Baroka,” he said.

Aside from their inconsistent displays, the Glamour Boys have been rocked by injuries to key players in recent weeks.

Gustavo Paez, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lorenzo Gordinho and Tsepo Masilela are some of the Chiefs players, who are out injured.

“They have a lot of injuries, and it’s big ones to key players so it’s going to be tough on them. I wouldn’t be surprise if they lose to Pirates," he added.

“They don’t seem to have good quality depth so I see them losing on Saturday because of the injuries they have in the team,” Mayo concluded.