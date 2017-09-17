Patriots' Brady hopes free agent Kaepernick 'gets a shot'

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would like to face Colin Kaepernick on the field again one day in the NFL.

Tom Brady is the latest NFL player to make a plea for Colin Kaepernick to find a new team.

While speaking to CBS This Morning on Sunday, the Patriots quarterback said he hopes to face the former 49ers signal-caller on the field again in the future.

"I sure hope so," Brady said. "I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played, he was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl.

"He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. And he's certainly qualified and I hope he gets a shot."

Kaepernick, who opted out of his 49ers contract in March, remains a free agent following the backlash last year for kneeling during the national anthem before 49ers games in protest against police brutality and racial injustice, though he said he would not continue the protest this season with a new team.

The NFL Players Association named Kaepernick its "Community MVP" for Week 1 of the NFL season in recognition of his ongoing charitable contributions.