Patriots' Langi hospitalised after car accident

New England Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi was hospitalised after a car accident on Friday, the team said in a statement.

Langi, 25, has played in one NFL game this season for the Patriots, who are 3-2.

A team statement read: "We are aware of the traffic accident involving Harvey Langi and a passenger last night in Foxborough.

"The two were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear ended by another vehicle.

"They were both transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention.

"Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night's accident."

David Jones acknowledged his team-mate Langi on social media by writing: "Praying for my brother @LANGI21 quick recovery for you and your wife."