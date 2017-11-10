Patriots' Tom Brady nears rushing milestone

Tom Brady's career record is littered with remarkable stats, but he is closing on a milestone in one category where he has never excelled.

New England Patriots star Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback of all time, is closing in on his first, and likely last, rushing milestone.

With 32 rushing yards, the four-time MVP will reach 1,000 for his career … in his 18th NFL season. However, it is not likely to come on Sunday against the Denver Broncos as he has never rushed for 32 yards in a game.

Patriots running back James White told the Boston Herald it is "funny to laugh" at 40-year-old Brady running on film every Monday, but pointed out "he's getting 1,000 before me, so I can't really talk".

For all the acclaim that Brady has rightfully received for his remarkable feats in the sport, his rushing stats are a little more modest.

Here is a recap of the headline numbers which prove even legends cannot be good at everything:

197 – The amount of negative rushing yards Brady has accumulated by kneeling 190 times.

22 – The yardage of Brady’s career-long run (in 2006 against the Cincinnati Bengals).

1.8 – Brady's career yards per attempt – which is better than Drew Brees (1.71) and Peyton Manning (1.4).

5.28 – How long it took Brady to run the 40-yard dash at the 2000 scouting combine.