Patriots, Ravens win among multiple blowouts

The New England Patriots cruised to a win in Mexico and the Baltimore Ravens shut out the Green Bay Packers on a day of lopsided results in the NFL.

Sunday saw eight games decided by double digits and, throw in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 40-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, week 11 was loaded with blowouts.

The notable lopsided game was Baltimore's 23-0 victory at Lambeau Field, which marked Green Bay's first shut-out home loss in 11 years. Packers quarterback Brett Hundley tossed three interceptions as Green Bay fell to 1-4 since starting QB Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season with a broken collarbone.

Hundley was bad, but it could have been worse. The decision by Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott to bench Tyrod Taylor in favour of Nathan Peterman backfired as the rookie tossed five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor was at quarterback in the second half, finishing 15 of 25 for 158 yards and a touchdown, but the damage was already done.

Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer also struggled with a pair of picks and two lost fumbles in a 19-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Jaguars improved to 7-3 to take sole possession of first place in the AFC South, the Patriots, Vikings and Saints joined the Steelers at 8-2 while the Eagles remained the NFL's best with a 9-1 mark.

New England cruised to a 33-8 win over the Raiders in Mexico while the Vikings pulled away from the Rams for a 24-7 victory in a matchup of 7-2 teams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Texans and Buccaneers snapped their skids with 10-point victories. The Texans rallied for a 31-21 win over the Cardinals. The Buccaneers jumped out to a 20-7 lead over the Dolphins as Jay Cutler was picked three times in the first half before holding on for a 30-20 win.