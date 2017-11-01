Patriots sign former 49ers QB Hoyer after Garoppolo trade

Brian Hoyer will return to the New England Patriots after the San Francisco 49ers signed Jimmy Garoppolo.

The New England Patriots have re-signed Brian Hoyer as back-up to Tom Brady after allowing Jimmy Garoppolo to join the San Francisco 49ers.

Hoyer, who is thought to have signed a three-year deal, was cut by the 49ers when they acquired Garoppolo on Monday in exchange for a second-round 2018 draft pick.

It was suggested that Hoyer was also courted by the Green Bay Packers, who lost Aaron Rodgers for an extended period of time with a broken collarbone.

Hoyer spent three seasons with the Patriots between 2009 and 2011 as understudy to Brady. Since then, he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears before landing with the 49ers in March.

In that time, he has started 37 times and has a 16-21 record.