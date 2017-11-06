Patriots star Brady on possible trade: Player movement is not new

Tom Brady discussed the potential of playing elsewhere in the wake of New England's decision to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not planning on playing for another team, but he is not ruling out the possibility either.

Reigning NFL Super Bowl champions the Patriots decided to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

A report on Sunday suggested that 49ers general manager John Lynch inquired about a trade for Brady during the Garoppolo talks before the QB was sent to San Francisco in exchange for a second-round draft pick right before the NFL trade deadline.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI's Kirk & Callahan Show, Brady discussed the potential of being dealt elsewhere following Garoppolo's departure.

"I have never really thought about that either, but I wouldn't see why that wouldn't be — I mean, everyone has the opportunity to go to another team or get traded, or cut, or released," the 40-year-old said. "I have played with so many great players that that has happened to, several times, and coaches too. Player movement is not new to anyone.

"You try and play well and try and add value to the team and you try and be a great player, and if you're not a great player for the team you are on then you try and be a great player for the other team that you are on ... I just try and do the job the best I possibly can. Show up every day with a good positive attitude, try and lead the team and we try and win games. I have been very fortunate to be part of a great organisation that focuses on those things too."

Another report indicated Brady's relationship with head coach Bill Belichick may be frayed, though the veteran denies any issues.

"I think it's the way it has always been," Brady said. "I think he is a great coach and there is obviously no coach I would rather play for. I love playing for this team and I've tried to do it for a long time and I have done it for a long time. I enjoy doing it and hopefully I can do it for a long time."

Brady, already the winningest quarterback in NFL history, broke a tie with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning last month to earn the most regular-season victories (189).

His extensive list of records and accomplishments while with the Patriots also includes most division titles (14), Super Bowl wins (5) and Super Bowl MVPs (4).