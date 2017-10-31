Patriots trade Garoppolo to 49ers for draft pick

New England Patriots have traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

After more than a year of trade rumors involving Jimmy Garoppolo, the New England Patriots are finally dealing the fourth-year quarterback.

The Patriots have traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second-round draft pick, the teams announced on Tuesday.

New England and San Francisco reportedly began trade talks on Monday and agreed the deal later the same day.

Garoppolo, who started a pair of games in 2016 while Tom Brady was serving a four-game suspension, goes from the defending Super Bowl champions who are 6-2 this season to a winless 49ers team that hasn't had a winning season since 2013.

The 49ers were expected to go after Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins next year to reunite him with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was Washington's offensive coordinator for Cousins' first two NFL seasons.

The 49ers play host to the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants over the next two Sundays before entering their bye week. Garoppolo is not expected to play on Sunday, but should be fully integrated into the system following the bye to see if he is San Francisco's future franchise quarterback.

Journeyman Brian Hoyer was the 49ers starter to begin the season, but has since given way to rookie C.J. Beathard, who has thrown for 647 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Garoppolo, who was once considered the heir apparent to Tom Brady, has thrown for 690 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in 17 career games with those two starts.

Brady told Westwood One Radio on Monday night he considers Garoppolo a "great friend" and wishes him "nothing but the very best."

"He's put in all the effort," Brady said. "I've watched him for three and a half years and really enjoyed working with him and hopefully he goes on and does a great job."