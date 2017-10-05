Patriots will be without Gronkowski against Bucs

A bruised thigh has sidelined New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for Thursday's NFL clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not have one of his favourite targets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday after Rob Gronkowski was ruled out.

Patriots tight end Gronkowski will be inactive because of a bruised thigh that limited him during NFL practice throughout the week.

Gronkowski, who has 20 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns this season, was expected to play after being added to the injury report Wednesday.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler was listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report for the game at Raymond James Stadium.

New England had previously ruled safety Eric Rowe (groin) and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) out of Thursday's game.

With Gronkowski sidelined, Dwayne Allen is expected to get the majority of targets at the tight end position against a Bucs defence that will be without linebackers Kwon Alexander (hamstring) and Lavonte David (ankle), and safeties Keith Tandy and T.J. Ward, who both have injured hips.