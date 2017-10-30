Paul Casey signals Ryder Cup ambition by rejoining European Tour

Paul Casey has finally ended the long wait of Europe and Thomas Bjorn by revealing he will make himself eligible for next year’s ­Ryder Cup.

If the Englishman makes the cut for the match near Paris, it will be his first appearance in the blue and gold for a decade. Since securing the captaincy at the start of the year, Bjorn has made no secret of his desire to have the world No 15 is his ranks as he tries to win back the Cup from the United States.

But Europe’s rules dictate that only players who are members of the European Tour can qualify or be picked for wild cards and, since relinquishing his card in 2015, ­Casey has declined rejoining.

It meant Darren Clarke could not consider the former World Match Play champion – who has been on the winning team in two of this three Ryder Cups – for last year’s ­biennial dust-up in Hazeltine and those such as Rory McIlroy emphasised how much they missed a golfer who, in the last few years, has re-established himself as one of the game’s most consistent performers.

Bjorn was privately confident Casey would make himself available, although so too was Clarke two years ago. But Casey, 40, decided that, with a young family and their home in Arizona, he could not commit himself to a two-tour schedule and chose to keep focusing solely on the PGA Tour.

Casey weighs up a shot in Shanghai on Sunday Credit: Getty images More