Paul Dunne makes strong start to Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as Rory McIlroy finishes one over

Paul Dunne maintained his impressive recent form by making a strong start at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

The Irishman, winner of last week's British Masters, opened with a five-under-par 67 at St Andrews to end the opening day of the three-course event in a share of lead with Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts.

Colsearts' 67, which represented a strong recovery after a triple-bogey seven at the third, came at Kingsbarns.

Five players were in a tie for third at four under, including defending champion Tyrell Hatton, his fellow Englishman Oliver Fisher and Ireland's Shane Lowry. They also began their tournament at St Andrews.

Ten players were on three under, including England's Ben Evans and Scot David Drysdale, who recorded the best scores at the third course being used, Carnoustie, along with Joakim Lagergren.

World number six Rory McIlroy - who was playing alongside his father Gerry in the concurrent pro-am competition - ended the day one over after shooting 73 at St Andrews.

McIlroy was three over at one point but finished with birdies at the 14th and 18th. It might have been better had eagle putts at the ninth and 18th rolled in.

Dunne maintained the momentum that saw him beat McIlroy to his maiden European Tour title last week.

Returning to the Old Course, the scene of his impressive showing as an amateur in the 2015 Open, Dunne birdied the third and sixth and then holed from 22 feet for eagle at the ninth.

Further birdies followed at the 11th and 14th and although there was a slip at the 17th - the notoriously difficult Road Hole - and a missed opportunity at the last, his round was still an accomplished one.

At Kingsbarns, Colsaerts recovered from his poor third hole by claiming birdies at four of the next five holes. Three more birdies on the back nine, including the 17th and 18th, made for a strong finish.