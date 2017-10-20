Arsene Wenger can signal end of Arsenal's culture of impunity by dropping Granit Xhaka

When Arsène Wenger picks his team to face Everton he will choose between forgiveness and punishment for Granit Xhaka, whose statuesque indifference to Tom Cleverley smashing in the winner for Watford last weekend symbolised Arsenal’s accountability deficit.

In a previous age, Xhaka would have been dropped for standing and watching (and playing with his nose) while Cleverley stood in the Arsenal penalty box a few yards away, waiting for a rebound he zealously dispatched. Replays of Xhaka’s obliviousness to this danger were the latest social media rash to cause itching among Arsenal fans, along with an inconclusive clip of Alexis Sánchez possibly avoiding a handshake with Wenger on the training ground.

Sunday’s collision of Arsenal and Everton comes with the Gunners in the news again for displaying insufficient passion, and Watford’s Troy Deeney playing the role of tormentor in chief. Arsenal, said Deeney, lack cojones - an allegation rejected by Jack Wilshere, who lacks playing time, more than a combative edge.

Arsenal will consider it irritating that a Watford player has again set the tone of the discussion around their appetite for battle. Balls to that, they will be thinking. Yet nobody outside the club was accusing Deeney of inaccuracy.

In old money, Xhaka has forfeited his right to start at Everton. If a player can be so dopey, or negligent, at a point where Arsenal might have taken home a point, he has no case for retaining his place in the next game.

This might sound simplistic. In this age of player power, managers are forever skirting the volcano of dressing room reaction. Singling players out goes down badly. And sometimes there is more for a manager to gain from standing by someone who has made an ‘honest’ error. Wenger, however, does not have this luxury, because the last 10 years of his Arsenal reign have been characterised by excessive loyalty to players who have mostly abused that privilege.