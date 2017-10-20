Arsene Wenger can signal end of Arsenal's culture of impunity by dropping Granit Xhaka
When Arsène Wenger picks his team to face Everton he will choose between forgiveness and punishment for Granit Xhaka, whose statuesque indifference to Tom Cleverley smashing in the winner for Watford last weekend symbolised Arsenal’s accountability deficit.
In a previous age, Xhaka would have been dropped for standing and watching (and playing with his nose) while Cleverley stood in the Arsenal penalty box a few yards away, waiting for a rebound he zealously dispatched. Replays of Xhaka’s obliviousness to this danger were the latest social media rash to cause itching among Arsenal fans, along with an inconclusive clip of Alexis Sánchez possibly avoiding a handshake with Wenger on the training ground.
Sunday’s collision of Arsenal and Everton comes with the Gunners in the news again for displaying insufficient passion, and Watford’s Troy Deeney playing the role of tormentor in chief. Arsenal, said Deeney, lack cojones - an allegation rejected by Jack Wilshere, who lacks playing time, more than a combative edge.
Arsenal will consider it irritating that a Watford player has again set the tone of the discussion around their appetite for battle. Balls to that, they will be thinking. Yet nobody outside the club was accusing Deeney of inaccuracy.
In old money, Xhaka has forfeited his right to start at Everton. If a player can be so dopey, or negligent, at a point where Arsenal might have taken home a point, he has no case for retaining his place in the next game.
READ MORE: Exclusive - Conte a dead man walking at Chelsea
READ MORE: Gossip - Ozil tells friends he’s joining Man Utd
This might sound simplistic. In this age of player power, managers are forever skirting the volcano of dressing room reaction. Singling players out goes down badly. And sometimes there is more for a manager to gain from standing by someone who has made an ‘honest’ error. Wenger, however, does not have this luxury, because the last 10 years of his Arsenal reign have been characterised by excessive loyalty to players who have mostly abused that privilege.
For every Olivier Giroud, who seems to accept his supporting role with good grace, and always applies himself when coming on, there are half a dozen who live without fear of punishment. Wenger will drop you for playing badly, eventually, but rarely does he penalise players who fail to take personal responsibility for events. Over the years this has bred a culture of impunity, to which Wenger will only add if he invites Xhaka to start against Everton.
About the only defence of Xhaka’s dereliction of duty against Watford has been that ‘holding midfielder’ is not really his bag. The same is true of Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey - yet Wenger has continued to press-gang passers into screening roles. He seems to have no time for the theory that a top team cannot thrive without an N’Golo Kanté, Fernandinho or Victor Wanyama.
But this is no excuse for Xhaka, whose danger radar shut down at a vital moment. All he had to do was hurry back into Arsenal’s penalty box to fill the space in front of Cleverley and make sure he was not granted all the time he had to look up and blast Watford’s winner. This is Wenger’s chance to reverse his no-blame culture and hold someone accountable. The tougher players in his squad would probably welcome a policy change.
Winks looks the Real deal
Harry Winks should cherish the memory of the role he played in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at Real Madrid and never deviate from the guiding spirit of his performance.
Elevated, at 21, to a starting position against Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Winks elected to treat Madrid same way he would Mansfield, and play his natural game: probing, passing and looking forward wherever possible. Conservative passing is one of the downsides of the ball-retention religion. Across the game you see young players thinking their first duty is not to lose the ball, rather than do something constructive. This is not the Winks way. His instinct is to run or pass forward, into space, and he motors around the pitch with impressive energy.
Naturally a night like that would make him want to start every game now for Spurs, but there are still obstacles, such as Eric Dier and Wanyama, when fit. But Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical flexibility and expert coaching are just what Winks needs at this stage. It was Pochettino who gave him licence and belief in Madrid against Europe’s best midfield. His natural ability did the rest.
No shock, just awe
Manchester City’s 29 goals from eight games place them on course to score 138 times this season, and smash Chelsea’s Premier League record of 103 from 2009-10. The onus falls this weekend on Sean Dyche and Burnley to stop another avalanche.
City’s current average of 3.63 per game, with 10 individual scorers, might start to feel a bit Xbox, except that many of their goals are beautiful, particularly when Kevin De Bruyne is involved, which is often. It would be hard to tire of the sweeping passes and nippy interplay, however great the overload of attacking midfielders. So awed are the rest of the league that Stoke’s 7-2 defeat by City caused no great anguish in the Potteries. It came with the territory.
Townsend can share Zaha's burden
Wilfried Zaha is not Roy Hodgson’s only potential saviour. Andros Townsend has always shown flashes of high quality without settling into a long rhythm. The kind of ability he showed for England under Hodgson should be a weapon for Crystal Palace at Newcastle as they look to build on their win against Chelsea.
Bite to hide his plight
Ashley Williams was always combative, but his raised aggression of late suggests a panicked response to his game going downhill at Everton. His brawl-starting push on Lyon’s goalkeeper told a story. Increasingly error-prone, Williams appears to believe he can compensate by playing the brute.