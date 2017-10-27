Paul Hayward's weekend lowdown: West Ham need to build on rare display of spirit after comeback at Spurs
There comes a point with wobbling teams when players can feel the bill coming their way. This is the “look busy” moment when to try like crazy is preferable to another crowd-enraging surrender. Retribution-avoidance may have been behind West Ham’s remarkable Carabao Cup comeback against Spurs. But can it carry over to Crystal Palace?
A headline in the Racing Post’s season preview read: “Hammers to improve but not by much.” Slaven Bilic’s team, who finished 11th last term, were 500-1 to win the title but only 9-1 to be relegated. So, for them to be 16th in the table after nine games is hardly a calamity. “Hammers have declined but not by much.”
When the question is posed, “will these players play for their manager”, it is more usefully framed as: will they play for themselves? Against Spurs, Bilic’s men could feel the heat rising, the early exodus of fans increasing, the clouds swelling around their personal prospects. So, they battled back from 2-0 down to send Tottenham tottering, and finally out of the League Cup. Spurs may have lost interest and concentration. West Ham lost their inhibitions and chased down a lost cause.
Uprooted from Upton Park, West Ham’s fans still look as if they have been bussed en masse from a place they loved and planted as extras in the weird dreamscape of Gold, Sullivan and Brady, who sold the move to Stratford as a rebirth, rather than an asset grab, which it was.
And after a bad start to the league campaign (two wins in nine), a diversionary drama is played out. Can Bilic survive? What price the sack?
With one second-half flourish, West Ham’s manager went from 2-7 to be the next one fired to 11-8. This huge walk in the market is no reflection on him, or West Ham’s chance of beating Palace on Saturday. It corresponds only to the volatility of judgments, the superficiality of hire-and-fire by owners who sit like emperors with thumbs ready to assume the vertical.
Bilic took control at half-time against Spurs. He did what managers are meant to. He says he told the players to “calm down and to do some things better when we had the ball, and Manuel Lanzini and Edi Fernandes to close down Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli when they had the ball. And I told one of the strikers he has to be on Eric Dier, who had a lot of time and space in the first half.”
For this to work, though, he needed his players to enter retribution-avoidance mode. The team meeting that followed a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton was self-preservatory. All emergency team meetings are.
Led by Andre Ayew, a £20.5 million signing, a side that showed nine changes pounced on Tottenham’s declining interest in a match they probably assumed they had won.
A one-off, of course, unless the players carry that spirit, that basic professionalism, to Selhurst Park. Everybody loves a corner-turning win, but League Cup ties seldom provide them.
“Wednesday night’s game should set the standard for us,” Bilic said. This, he added, in adopted cockney, was no time “to go large.”
Defensive crisis will test Klopp's man management
Only by airlifting Dejan Lovren off the pitch at Wembley could Jürgen Klopp have created more drama around the 31st-minute removal last weekend of his most senior centre-back. Part punishment, part tactical re-ordering, Lovren’s substitution created a sideshow that will persist until Klopp names his team to face Huddersfield.
Liverpool have spent the week trying to cure the shocking defensive frailties they displayed against Spurs, and had shown too often previously.
Klopp will stand or fall by his work in this area. There is not a manager alive who can trade off attacking energy alone. Without the foundation of strong defending, the forward play of a Philippe Coutinho is just so much useless beauty.
How Klopp handles Lovren and Simon Mignolet on Saturday will be a measure of his patience, forgiveness and man management. However angry he was (“If I was on the pitch in trainers, their first goal wouldn’t have happened” he said at Wembley), he needs both players, until he can replace them, if he takes that course. We must stifle the wish to see Klopp take Lovren’s place – in trainers.
United on trial
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is returning – and not quietly. “I have come back to finish what I started,” he says, channelling Arnold Schwarzenegger. Handy, for Jose Mourinho, who has suspended speed and returned to suffocation. The Spurs game will show whether Manchester United’s negativity at Liverpool is the policy for big games all season.
Mercurial Boufal must find more reasons to celebrate
Sofiane Boufal’s goal from the end of the earth against West Brom electrified a routine game, but you could see why there might be problems with him when he ran to the Southampton manager, Mauricio Pellegrino, to almost taunt him. Boufal’s goal “celebration” only drew more attention to his inconsistency, and why he has been in and out of the side since joining the club for £16 million.
Southampton’s recruitment unit is renowned for Nasa-level data analysis, so presumably they already knew Boufal was mercurial. Gifted players often are. His provocative gesture to Pellegrino suggests that he, not the manager, is the one with things to learn. One way for Boufal to settle the argument would be to score like that again, at Brighton, who are forewarned.
Puel's tall task
The hostility to Claude Puel stems from his “boring” spell at Southampton but his record in France still bears scrutiny, And he is better qualified than Craig Shakespeare before him to be Leicester manager. One tip: he will need wing mirrors to keep an eye on some of those players.