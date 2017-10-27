Paul Hayward's weekend lowdown: West Ham need to build on rare display of spirit after comeback at Spurs

Slaven Bilic and his West Ham players will be desperate for another win this weekend - Action Images via Reuters

There comes a point with wobbling teams when players can feel the bill coming their way. This is the “look busy” moment when to try like crazy is preferable to another crowd-enraging surrender. Retribution-avoidance may have been behind West Ham’s remarkable Carabao Cup comeback against Spurs. But can it carry over to Crystal Palace?

A headline in the Racing Post’s season preview read: “Hammers to improve but not by much.” Slaven Bilic’s team, who finished 11th last term, were 500-1 to win the title but only 9-1 to be relegated. So, for them to be 16th in the table after nine games is hardly a calamity. “Hammers have declined but not by much.”

When the question is posed, “will these players play for their manager”, it is more usefully framed as: will they play for themselves? Against Spurs, Bilic’s men could feel the heat rising, the early exodus of fans increasing, the clouds swelling around their personal prospects. So, they battled back from 2-0 down to send Tottenham tottering, and finally out of the League Cup. Spurs may have lost interest and concentration. West Ham lost their inhibitions and chased down a lost cause.

Uprooted from Upton Park, West Ham’s fans still look as if they have been bussed en masse from a place they loved and planted as extras in the weird dreamscape of Gold, Sullivan and Brady, who sold the move to Stratford as a rebirth, rather than an asset grab, which it was.

And after a bad start to the league campaign (two wins in nine), a diversionary drama is played out. Can Bilic survive? What price the sack?

With one second-half flourish, West Ham’s manager went from 2-7 to be the next one fired to 11-8. This huge walk in the market is no reflection on him, or West Ham’s chance of beating Palace on Saturday. It corresponds only to the volatility of judgments, the superficiality of hire-and-fire by owners who sit like emperors with thumbs ready to assume the vertical.