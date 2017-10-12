Paul Merson claims Arsenal would win league title with Harry Redknapp's 'tactical nous'

Paul Merson has invited ridicule once again for his latest comments.

The Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal midfielder believes Arsene Wenger could land the Premier League title again at Arsenal - if he had Harry Redknapp's tactical nous.

Merson played under both Wenger and Redknapp during his career at Arsenal and Portsmouth, but believes the Englishman deserves more credit for his managerial abilities.

"People say he's a wheeler-dealer and it's so disrespectful," Merson says in an episode of Sky One's panel show A League Of Their Own.

"Tactically, he's one of the best I've worked with. If Arsene Wenger had Harry Redknapp's tactical nous, Arsenal would win the league."

Merson played under Redknapp at Portsmouth More

While Wenger has recently celebrated his 21st anniversary at the north London club, Redknapp is out of work again having been sacked by Championship side Birmingham last month.