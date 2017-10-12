Paul Merson claims Arsenal would win league title with Harry Redknapp's 'tactical nous'
Paul Merson has invited ridicule once again for his latest comments.
The Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal midfielder believes Arsene Wenger could land the Premier League title again at Arsenal - if he had Harry Redknapp's tactical nous.
Merson played under both Wenger and Redknapp during his career at Arsenal and Portsmouth, but believes the Englishman deserves more credit for his managerial abilities.
"People say he's a wheeler-dealer and it's so disrespectful," Merson says in an episode of Sky One's panel show A League Of Their Own.
"Tactically, he's one of the best I've worked with. If Arsene Wenger had Harry Redknapp's tactical nous, Arsenal would win the league."
While Wenger has recently celebrated his 21st anniversary at the north London club, Redknapp is out of work again having been sacked by Championship side Birmingham last month.
Redknapp resided over six straight defeats in all competitions and lasted less than five months in charge at St Andrew's.
Merson, however, remembers fondly one match where Redknapp's influence changed the course of one particular match.
It was at Crystal Palace back in 2002/03, a season that Portsmouth went on to win the Championship as 33/1 outsiders that stays with Merson.
"We won our first game at home and I thought we'd be alright and then went to Crystal Palace. We were 2-0 down at half-time and it could've been 10-0. I thought 'what have I done coming here - this is going to be embarrassing.'
"Harry came in at half-time and took three men off, put three at the back, five in midfield with three rolling attackers and we won 3-2.
"That's when I knew he was a great manager."
Merson, meanwhile, is set for a return to football on the pitch with Welsh fourth-tier side Caerau.
The club are awaiting international clearance for the 49-year-old to appear against Pontyclun next Wednesday, October 18.
Caerau secretary Dai Hooper got to know Merson at a function several years ago and texted the former Walsall manager to enquire about his services.
When asked in an interview on BBC about Merson's match fitness, Hooper replied: "He's looking okay on the box (television)."