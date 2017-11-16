Paulo Dybala Manchester United transfer talk intensifies after Paul Pogba's Facetime conversation goes viral

It has been a while since Paul Pogba has been able to entertain Manchester United fans on the pitch, after he sustained a hamstring injury in September, but the France midfielder has been exciting them off it by Facetiming his former Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala.

On Wednesday, Pogba posted a screenshot of his conversation with the Argentine forward onto his Instagram, along with the caption: 'Feliz comple a mi hermano (El Crak)!! @paulodybala #AgentP’.

It may only have been a happy birthday message – Dybala turned 24 yesterday – but the photograph quickly went viral as eager United fans speculated that Pogba could be attempting to convince the striker to join United.

The hashtag #AgentP even briefly trended on Twitter as supporters speculated over the potential transfer.

However, United would likely have to spend big if there really were any plans to bring Dybala to the club.

He signed a new contract with Juventus in August which lasts until 2022, and the Italian champions are unlikely to want to sell him considering his excellent recent form.

He has scored 11 goals already this season, as well as notching up two assists.