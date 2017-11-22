Paul Pogba was missed but Manchester United wasteful will haunt Jose Mourinho as they lose late on to Basel

Mourinho will be able to rotate with more options available now: Reuters

Manchester United dominated for 45 minutes and then allowed Basel to do the same for the next 45 minutes. The only difference was that one side took their chances.

United’s defeat in Switzerland keeps the pressure on right until the final group game despite Jose Mourinho’s side only needing a solitary point to progress as group winners.

Here’s five things we learned from United’s late defeat…

Unnecessary pressure

United really should have buried the game in the first half but failed to do so and it cost them. And it could cost them in the Premier League too, with the club minutes away from securing safe passage with a game to spare. But that is not the case, and now they must get a point in their final game to be certain of top spot.

Basel were impressive in the second half (Getty) More

It will be so frustrating for Mourinho who would have been looking forward to resting and rotating his stars, especially given the returns of Pogba, Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with December 10’s Manchester derby likely to be at the forefront of that.