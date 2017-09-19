Paul Pogba names the two Manchester United midfielders he sees as his role models

Jack Austin
Pogba partnered Carrick in the United midfield last season: Getty

Paul Pogba has named Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick as the two Manchester United players who have the greatest impact on him during his time at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman, who is currently sidelined for an undetermined amount of time with a hamstring injury, played with both midfielders either side of his four-year stint with Juventus.

The pair have been mainstays in the United midfield over the last two decades with Pogba taking over the mantle from Carrick following his £89m move back to the club last summer.

“I've learned from Paul Scholes and Michael,” Pogba told the United programme. “I'm still learning from Michael. He is an example for me and I always look at him in training.

“I listen to his advice - every time, before a game, he comes to talk to me and he will ask me things and keep me calm.

“To be honest, he is a mentor to me and someone I look up to.”

Pogba replaced Scholes when the Englishman was retiring for the first time in 2011 and replaced him during his testimonial against the New York Cosmos.

“Scholesy may not be here anymore but when I was younger I was looking at him a lot as a midfielder,” Pogba added.

“To come on for him in his testimonial as a young player was a dream come true.”

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more