Paul Pogba ready to deliver for Manchester United after taking relief out of Neymar's world record move to PSG

Paul Pogba is not downheartened in the slightest after losing his tag as the world’s most expensive footballer, with the Manchester United midfielder admitting he is relieved to see Neymar’s £200m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain lift an unwanted weight off his shoulders.

Pogba became the most expensive signing in history last summer when he completed an £89m move from Juventus to United, surpassing the previous mark set by Gareth Bale’s switch from Tottenham to Real Madrid.

The tag appeared to affect Pogba last season, with the midfielder not enjoying his best of years after four exemplary seasons at Juventus, although the balance of United’s team was not helping the France international as he had to remain focus on his defensive responsibilities rather than let his attacking instincts guide his game.

The arrival this summer of Nemanja Matic appears to have released Pogba, with the 24-year-old enjoying a very good performance further up the field in the 4-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, but it is the world record deal involving Neymar that has him more relieved as he now feels ready to show the Premier League what he can do.

“Last season, the first question from everyone was always all about the price tag. Now everyone is asking about the football. That tells you everything,” Pogba said on Tuesday.

“I am always confident. I always give my best and now it is my second season. I know more about the Premier League and I adapt more with the team.”

United looked like they had let one of the world’s best players slip through their grasp when Pogba left the club in 2012 on a free transfer following a dispute between then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Pogba’s high-profile agent, Mino Raiola.

Instead of promoting him from the academy, United had to shell out nearly £90m for the Frenchman, and part of his frustration before leaving Old Trafford was that he was only given three Premier League appearances by Ferguson despite believing he was ready for first-team football.

“My dream was to play and when I finished I always felt like I had missed something at Manchester United because I wasn't a first XI player for them. Now I'm back and happy to be back,” he added.

“I grew up a lot in Italy and I have come back as a man.”

Pogba did also address the arrival of Matic, with the 29-year-old already being described as a contender for the best signing of the season, should United go on and win the title. Matic’s ability to shield the defence means that Pogba can play in a more advanced role, and the early signs are that it will benefit not only his game but also that of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, who will be able to take full advantage of Pogba’s passing ability.

“Matic was a key player on Sunday and Romelu scored two goals, so it is what we wanted and what we expect,” added Pogba.

“It was an excellent start to the season but what matters is the end. We have started well, but we have to carry on like this. It is only one game.

“Against West Ham, Matic was starting behind and I could worry more about attacking. I feel good playing that way, but it depends on what the manager wants. What he wants, we have to do.

“I hope to get more goals. I hope I won't touch the post so much like I did last season. I know the occasion will come and I will always create something. It is the result for the team that matters. You cannot win a game by yourself.”