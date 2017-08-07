Paul Pogba reveals what he did to persuade Romelu Lukaku to join Manchester United from Everton

Paul Pogba has revealed how he persuaded his close friend Romelu Lukaku to join Manchester United from Everton this summer.

The Belgian forward traded Merseyside for Manchester after a £75m fee was agreed between the two clubs, a deal which could eventually exceed the £89m fee that United paid for Pogba last summer, if all the other clauses are fulfilled.

The pair were on holiday together in Los Angeles at the time the transfer was announced, with Lukaku weighing up between United and Chelsea, before settling on the Old Trafford club.

And Pogba, who referred to himself as “Agent P” on social media following the move, revealed he needed to take Lukaku out to dinner to lure him to Old Trafford.

“I had been preparing for this. It was long work - I took him to dinner and I talked to him,” he revealed on Copa 90's YouTube channel during United's pre-season tour of America.

“I had to work for it but the finale is that he's here, he's with us and he's banging in goals.

“He's a player who knows the Premier League and can help us a lot. When you're with those people that you're close to, you know you want to die for them too.

“It's always good to be close with your team-mates on and outside of the pitch.”