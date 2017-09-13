Paul Pogba set for four-week injury lay-off after suffering hamstring strain against Basel

Paul Pogba could be set for a four-week spell on the sideline after sustaining an injury in Manchester United’s win over Basel on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman was substituted off 19 minutes into United’s 3-0 win having stretched awkwardly in a challenge with Basel’s Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Pogba’s left hamstring is thought to be the root of the issue and although the full extent of the damage is not yet known, with the midfielder undergoing scans on Wednesday, United are expected to be without him for at least a month.

The 24-year-old was seen struggling to walk as a result of his injury and left Old Trafford on crutches.

A month out would rule Pogba out of United’s Premier League clashes against Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool as well as their Champions League game away to CSKA Moscow and the League Cup third round tie at home to Burton Albion.

Marcus Rashford admitted after Tuesday’s game that Pogba’s loss will be a "massive miss" for United, despite the strength in depth at Jose Mourinho's disposal.

"That's why you have such a strong squad," the 19-year-old forward said. "It's good for the manager, it's good for the players as well because we're always playing for competition.

"But Paul's going to be a massive miss and hopefully we can get him back fit as soon as possible.”

