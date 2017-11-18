Who is Paul Put, the likely Harambee Stars new coach?

The Belgian is set to replace under-fire coach Stanley Okumbi ahead of Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup set to be held in Kenya

Football Kenya Federation are on the verge of naming Belgian Paul Put to handle Harambee Stars.

But, who is Paul Put?

Paul Put is a Belgian coach and current manager of USM Alger.

Put was manager of the Gambian national team between 2008 and 2011, before being appointed as manager of Burkina Faso in March 2012.

He had previously managed Belgian club sides Geel, Lokeren and Lierse, before being banned for three-years by the Royal Belgian Football Association for his alleged involvement in the Ye Zheyun match-fixing scandal.

Put left his role as Burkina Faso manager in February 2015, before becoming manager of Jordan in June 2015. Following a two-week suspension by the Jordan Football Association on December 20, 2015, Put resigned his position as manager of the Jordan national team in January 2016.

He was shortlisted for the Guinea national team job in July 2016. In February 2017 he was one of a number of managers on the shortlist for the vacant Rwanda national team manager role.

On October 30, 2016, Paul Put became the new coach of USM Alger for two years. His first match was in derby against USM El Harrach and lost 2–0.