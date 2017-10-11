Paul Scholes holds talks over Oldham Athletic manager's job

Paul Scholes has become the latest high profile former player to hold talks with Oldham over the vacant manager’s job at Boundary Park.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder, who is a life-long Oldham fan and attends matches, was interviewed by the League One club on Wednesday morning.

Scholes turned down the chance to become Oldham manager in 2015 in the belief the timing was not right but chairman, Simon Corney, has claimed publicly in the past that he believes the 42-year-old will manage the club “one day”.

Corney and Scholes remain in regular contact and Scholes has held training sessions with the club’s youth teams in the past as he undertakes his Uefa coaching badges. Scholes briefly worked with United’s Under-19 team in 2013/14 and temporarily joined the club’s backroom staff when Ryan Giggs replaced David Moyes as first team manager on an interim basis that season.

Most of Scholes’s time at present is taken up as a media pundit for BT Sport and as co-owner of non-league Salford City.

