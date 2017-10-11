Paul Scholes holds talks over Oldham Athletic manager's job
Paul Scholes has become the latest high profile former player to hold talks with Oldham over the vacant manager’s job at Boundary Park.
The former Manchester United and England midfielder, who is a life-long Oldham fan and attends matches, was interviewed by the League One club on Wednesday morning.
Scholes turned down the chance to become Oldham manager in 2015 in the belief the timing was not right but chairman, Simon Corney, has claimed publicly in the past that he believes the 42-year-old will manage the club “one day”.
Corney and Scholes remain in regular contact and Scholes has held training sessions with the club’s youth teams in the past as he undertakes his Uefa coaching badges. Scholes briefly worked with United’s Under-19 team in 2013/14 and temporarily joined the club’s backroom staff when Ryan Giggs replaced David Moyes as first team manager on an interim basis that season.
Most of Scholes’s time at present is taken up as a media pundit for BT Sport and as co-owner of non-league Salford City.
Oldham have been without a manager since the departure of John Sheridan on Sept. 25 and have also held talks with Clarence Seedorf, the former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Ajax midfielder who won four European Cups as a player, and has had short-lived managerial stints at Milan and Shenzhen FC in China. Seedorf, though, is no longer thought to be in the running.
Richie Wellens, another former United midfielder, has impressed club officials since being placed in temporary charge following Sheridan’s exit with three successive wins and could yet get the job on a permanent basis.
The prospect of a high profile figure such as Scholes, who lives close to the town, taking charge at Oldham could yet be dependent on proposed new investment in the club.
Speaking about Scholes two years ago, Corney said: “We speak on a regular basis and Paul occasionally comes down and does training sessions. He’s a friend of the club. We know what Paul’s all about, he’s very low-key, he doesn’t make a big deal about things. He turns up at the games – never turns up at the directors’ box – he turns up with his two lads, flat cap down and you wouldn’t even know he was there.
“I’d love to have him on board but it’s difficult. Again, you have to ask would Oldham be the right club for somebody like Paul? It’s not just about us wanting Paul, it’s also would it be the right thing for him? I think … that one day he will come and manage the club but it’s all about timing with him.”