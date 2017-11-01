Paul Scholes reveals why Paul Pogba's return will be key to Romelu Lukaku's Manchester United form

A date is yet to be set for Paul Pogba's return from a hamstring injury: Getty

Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba’s return to the Manchester United first team will be the catalyst in Romelu Lukaku turning around is poor goalscoring form of late while also improving the performances of the team as a whole.

Pogba has missed the last seven weeks after suffering a hamstring strain against Basle in the Champions League in September, leaving United light in midfield after injuries to Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini.

Since the £89m man’s injury, United’s style of football has taken a hit, with Wednesday night only the second time they has scored more than one goal in their last six matches.

Jose Mourinho has taken the brunt of the blame for these more reserved tactics but Scholes believes United will be back to their fluid attacking early season form once Pogba is back.

He also believes his influence will bring the best out of Lukaku who, after scoring 11 goals in his first 12 games, has failed to score in his last six.

“I think if Pogba comes back he'll make a difference to the way they play,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“He links the team together and I don't think they have a good enough No 10 at the moment and that doesn't help Lukaku either.

“Pogba will make a difference and be more positive. Lukaku is having to do a lot for himself but Pogba will make the difference.

“They are missing a player to knit the team together.”