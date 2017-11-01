Paulinho, Coutinho, Neymar and Jesus - Brazil's goalscoring quartet

One of the many plus-points of Brazil coach Tite’s reign so far has been that his team is looking increasingly less dependent on Neymar.

Under previous coach Dunga there was endless talk of the Selecao’s Neymardependencia, as local media became increasingly concerned that there seemed to be a sense of ‘Neymar or bust’ for the struggling five-time world champions.

The PSG star is, of course, still vital to his nation’s hopes, but Tite has worked tirelessly to ensure other members of the team can step up and make the difference during matches in which Neymar is struggling to make the breakthrough.

A more cohesive unit has brought better performances from Neymar and, largely, seem him interact much more productively with his teammates.

Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Paulinho have all stepped up to hit vital goals time and again under the new boss, who has seen his side hit 35 goals in 15 matches.

