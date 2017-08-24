Paulinho: I will prove the doubters wrong

Brazil midfielder Paulinho is adamant he "can change the opinion of the people" following his surprise move to Barcelona.

New Barcelona signing Paulinho insists he will change the opinion of critics as the midfielder seeks to help restore Lionel Messi's reputation as the world's best player.

The Brazilian recently completed a €40million move to Camp Nou following a two-year stint at Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao.

The acquisition has been met with surprise as fans question the former Tottenham player's credentials, having spent some of his prime years away from the limelight.

But the 29-year-old is adamant his performances on the pitch will silence the doubters.

"Everything I can do I can do it by playing, so I will change the opinion of the people," Paulinho told Sport.

"The best way to respond is on the field, helping my team-mates, striving for victories.

"I am very mature and I do not think about [criticism], only about helping Barcelona win titles."