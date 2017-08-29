Paulinho will succeed at Barcelona - Renato Augusto

Renato Augusto has backed Paulinho to make a success of his recent transfer to Spanish giants Barcelona.

The duo have formed formidable and consistent partnership at the heart of the Brazilian midfield since coach Tite’s June 2016 appointment.

READ MORE:

Coutinho fit for Brazil | PROFILE: Luan | Brazil's WCQ campaign so far

“When he came back into the national team, Paulinho took a fair bit of punishment, but he is playing at an extremely high level and I have no doubt that it will work out at Barcelona,” Renato said.

The 29-year-old Beijing Guoan man also stressed the importance of Brazil maintaining their good form, despite having already booked their place at Russia 2018, in a week that will see them meet Ecuador and Colombia in World Cup qualifying.

“We are always looking for the best we can be,” he said. “Regardless of qualification, you have to play at a high level.”

Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio, meanwhile, has backed current No.1 Alisson to continue to perform for the Selecao and has talked up the competition for the No.1 shirt.

cassio_reproducao More

"There are many quality goalkeepers being called up,” Cassio said. “Alisson has played very well for Brazil and that is why he is being called up.”

The No.1 shirt appears to be the only position truly up for grabs right now, with Manchester City’s Ederson hoping to dislodge Roma’s Alisson ahead of Russia 2018.

Cassio, however, is just focused on retaining his place in the squad.

“I am returning to the team, and I’m very happy to be here, representing my country, and I just hope to give my best every day to ensure I am called back," he said. "I don’t think about pressuring Alisson.“