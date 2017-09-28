Pay confirmed as Bulldogs coach

Dean Pay has been appointed Canterbury Bulldogs head coach for the next two seasons.

Pay takes charge after the Bulldogs sacked Des Hasler earlier this month.

The 48-year-old played 108 games for the Bulldogs and represented Australia and New South Wales before moving into coaching.

Pay has been an assistant coach at the Catalans Dragons, Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders, as well as leading the Melbourne Storm and NSW Under-20s.

"It's a tremendous honour to be offered the head coach's role at a club that I loved playing for," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"Having learnt under some great coaches I now believe that the time is right for me to step up into the head coach's role.

"The Bulldogs have a great history and tradition and I’m looking forward to the chance to work with a talented group of players, where respect and discipline will be the cornerstones of how we go about our business.

"The club has great foundations, facilities, staff and an incredible fan base. It is important that we work hard to make our supporters proud."

The Bulldogs finished 11th in the NRL in 2017 after winning just 10 of their 24 games.

Club chairman Ray Dib was thrilled with the appointment of Pay.

He said: "We are extremely happy to have been able to secure the services of Dean Pay for the next two seasons.

"Dean is a Bulldogs man through and through and someone who totally understands the history and tradition of the club.

"He was an outstanding player with the club and has carried that over into his coaching career, where he has worked under some excellent coaches, as well as showing that he can lead from the front with his superb record with the NSW Under-20s side.

"We want to bring back the Bulldogs culture of old and feel strongly that Dean is the man to do this."